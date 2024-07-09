Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: Trove

Trove Announces Plans For 9th Anniversary Celebration

Trove has a number of new items being added to the game in the next update, as Sunfest arrives for the game's 9th Anniversary.

Article Summary Join Trove's 9th Anniversary with the new Sunfest event and quests.

Compete in all-new leaderboards and aim for the top during Sunfest.

Experience cake-themed dungeons and win Cake Coins for rewards.

Craft unique items at the Sunfest Oven, including a dragon egg.

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has revealed their plans to celebrate the 9th Anniversary of their game Trove. Launching today, the game will hold the annual Sunfest, bringing with it a number of sweet treats, as well as a new 10-step questline, several returning cake-themed dungeons to match the sweets, a new leaderboard, and other items of note. We have the full list for you below as the content is now live.

Trove Sunfest 2024

Sunfest brings the sugary goodness of cake-themed dungeons with designs baked fresh by both the Trove developers and the community! Defeating Cake Dungeons rewards Cake Coins that can be used to gain rewards from the event, and clearing the dungeons gives the chance to drop a new boat in addition to the preexisting ally and two mounts. Cake Dungeons are also filled with new cake enemies, and many of these enemies drop tradable versions of the collections crafted at the Sunfest Oven. The event also includes the return of the previous year's Delves but with adjustments. Generic bosses will no longer appear in them, and the Chuck Pinzo boss will be featured in every third tier of the Delve. In any other tier, either the Triceratops bosses or a new foe will appear instead.

Let the Adventure Begin: Embark on a new 10-step questline where players meet the new NPCs, clear Cake Dungeons all over Trove , and earn a new Pinzo's Incredibly Charismatic Smile Hat Style.

Embark on a new 10-step questline where players meet the new NPCs, clear Cake Dungeons all over , and earn a new Pinzo's Incredibly Charismatic Smile Hat Style. New Leaderboards: Compete against fellow Trovians in the new leaderboard system! A leaderboard has been added that tracks things like players completing Sunfest Delves, Sunfest Dailies, Sunfest Cake Dungeons, and more. These Leaderboards also award "Mysterious Trophy Case: Events Edition" to the top players.

Dungeons and Desserts: Sunfest sees the return of cake-themed dungeons and all the sugary goodness they entail. The dungeons feature designs from the developer and those made by the community!

Oven Fresh : Check out the return of the Sunfest Oven! Here, players can obtain the new collections and decorations featured during the event. Additionally, the Dormant Worldspring Dragon Egg can be crafted here.

