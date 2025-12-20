Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: Snowfest, Trove

Trove Closes Out The Year With The Snowfest 2025 Event

Trove finally brings the holidays just before they actually take place, as Snowfest 2025 adds some cheer and more to close out 2025

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has dropped a new update into their MMORPG Trove for the end of the year, as Snowfest 2025 adds some final holiday cheer. This is pretty much what you would expect for any holiday update added to any game, but with its own twist to fit the world, as this time, the snowman army has risen to take over everything. This year's version of the annual event includes new collectibles and new NPCs to fight, which you'll have a chance to do until December 31, 2025. Youy can see more in the trailer above and read everything added in the dev notes below.

Trove – Snowfest 2025

There's terrible, chilling news for Trovians – the snowmen are invading! Players can speak with Elfsly in the hub to get started completing "Tree" dungeons to collect "Pristine Snow". Enlist the help of "Frostay" the Snowman to build "Classic Snowmen" to spawn a new friendly NPC and earn a Classic Snowmen Rescue Badge to craft various event rewards! Completing one star 'Present' dungeons unlock this years' two mounts, one pet, one magrider, and present-themed helmets.

Cubular Classes : Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes.

: Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes. Infinite and Fully Destructible : Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time.

: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time. Imagine It, Build It : Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon.

: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon. Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with all manner of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles.

