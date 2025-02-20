Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: Trove

Trove Launches Post-Valentine "Heckbugs In Love" Event

Looking for something to do after Valentine's Day that still feels like it? Trove has a new event running for the next few days

Article Summary Trove kicks off "Heckbugs In Love" event with exciting quests and unique collectibles through February 25.

Help the H.E.C.K. organization boost Heckbug numbers and assist their search for the perfect mate.

Use Critter Treats, Comfort Blankets, and Curing Kits to support Heckbugs in the Geode Caves.

Join in matchmaking fun, setting amorous Heckbugs on blind dates and raising eggs for event rewards.

Indie game developer and publisher gamigo has released a new event for their MMORPG Trove, as they celebrate post-Valentine's Day with Heckbugs in Love. From now until February 25, the game will have you interacting with this cute and totally not dangerous bugs in a series of events with some fun things to do and collect. We have the finer details below and the trailer above as the event is active now.

Trove – Heckbugs in Love

Heckbug mating season is once again here. This year, two representatives for the H.E.C.K. organization (Helpers of Exotic Creatures…for Karma!) are present in the hub — along with the return of an infamous and mysterious entomologist. Players kick off their love-bug-filled journey by helping the H.E.C.K. organization "shore up" heckbug numbers, which means helping them in the Geode Caves & assisting in their lifelong dream to find the perfect mate. This process has some interesting results, so the player will need to stick around and help out with a swarm of unexpected consequences! By completing these heckin' quests, players collect the materials required to complete the event and unlock new collectibles!

What the H.E.C.K.: A fleet of spaceships has appeared, which happen to signify the arrival of ambassadors from H.E.C.K. — the Helpers of Exotic Creatures…for Karma! Players are tasked with aiding H.E.C.K. by providing assistance to the Heckbugs found in the Geode caves, using Critter Treats to sate their hunger, Comfort Blankets to warm them up, or Curing Kits to heal their wounds.

As part of the quest, players are also tasked with helping heckbugs find love. Purchase Amorous Heckbugs from a H.E.C.K. ambassador, set them on their blind dates, and if you're lucky, help raise up the eggs! Clean Up the Aftermath: As it turns out, heckbug mating has some… consequences. Who knew? Continue your quest with a surprising turn of events!

