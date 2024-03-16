Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: Trove

Trove Releases New Update With St. Qubeslick Event

Trove has released an update with their own version of a St. Patrick's Day celebration as players can enjoy the St. Qubeslick event.

Encounter new enemies and collect Fragments of Luck for rewards until March 26, 2024.

Unlock new allies, mounts, and colorful Bomber Royale Bomb skins in the update.

Explore, build, and loot in Trove's expansive, voxel-based, fully destructible realms.

Indie game developer and publisher Gamigo released a new update for Trove this week, bringing with it a new holiday event with St. Qubeslick. This is basically their version of St. Patrick's Day, only with their own spin on things, as you have a number of activities to go take part in, special items to collect, special enemies for a limited time, and more. We have more details on it all for you below as the content will be live until March 26, 2024.

Trove – St. Qubeslick

Want to up the ante and fend off more block-based beasties? All over the in-game world, mysterious and unexplainable O'Lucky Stones have begun appearing and are waiting for Trove players to bait them. Players who do so will find themselves faced with more enemies to take on, including the sssssavage Lucksnakes which can be captured and traded with Sir O'Lucky for Fragments of Luck, which can, in turn, be traded for hefty rewards. But that's not all that Lady Luck (okay, technically, the Trove development team) has bestowed upon players. Also available to unlock are two new allies to accompany them on their adventures, two new mounts, and three new Bomber Royale Bomb skins, so players can ride around in style and cause beautiful, colorful mayhem as they do so.

Cubular Classes: Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes

Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to deliciously yet deadly ice cream crushes Infinite and Fully Destructible: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time

Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time Imagine It, Build It: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon

Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with a variety of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles

