TT Isle Of Man – Ride On The Edge 3 Officially Announced

Nacon and RaceWard Studio have officially announced TT Isle Of Man – Ride On The Edge 3 is on the way during Milan Games Week. The latest entry into the series will bring about a number of different changes and a graphical overhaul that will give you the best possible experience in one of the most dangerous races in the world. The company released a trailer to go with it, as the team will be releasing it for PC and all three major consoles sometime in May 2023. Enjoy the trailer and notes from the team below as we wait to get more info on what they have planned for this entry.

"The TT Isle of Man takes place on a 60km (37 miles) circuit where riders and their overpowered bikes take incredible risks to try and win the ultimate prize: being crowned champion of the TT Isle of Man. TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3 includes the official content of the 2022 TT (teams, bikes and courses) and offers a unique and authentic experience. Thanks to the power of the KT Engine and the team's extensive experience (already put to good use in RiMS Racing), RaceWard Studio recreates all the tension and passion of the iconic race. The realism of the TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge series is such that multiple professional riders trained on the previous game to prepare for the official race!"

"TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3 features 32 different circuits, including current and historical courses, nearly 40 Superbike and Supersport motorbikes and riders, and upgraded physics. Controlling cornering and braking requires more precision than ever, and motorcycle upgrades gives players the tools they need to achieve maximum performance. A new "Open Roads" feature has been added and plays a central role in TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 3. Riders can travel freely on 200km (124 miles) of roads around the Isle of Man to find points of interest and challenges to complete, including online competitions as well as weekly and monthly events."