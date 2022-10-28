TTRPG CY_BORG Will Officially Be Released On November 15th

Free League Publishing revealed this week that they will be releasing the TTRPG CY_BORG on November 15th, 2022. Playing off of the MÖRK BORG TTRPG, this version of the game will take you into a cyberpunk future in which you'll be in a world that seems to be ending, again and again. You'll have a number of futuristic options to run a campaign in this futuristic setting in which technology is everywhere, and the world could come to an end any day now. Along with the main book, the team has also put up an asset pack for pre-order, giving yous some additional options for the game to bring it to life. Here's more on this latest addition from the publisher.

"CY_BORG is compatible with multi-award-winning apocalyptic heavy metal RPG MÖRK BORG. This is to noise, industrial and underground hip-hop what MÖRK BORG is to doom and black metal. Rules-light, rage-heavy. A messed-up mirror image of MÖRK BORG RPG. Similar in tone and approach to game and book design, but enhanced and augmented. Includes an introductory scenario and ≈60 random tables for your every cyberpunk need."

"Written by Christian Sahlén, a veteran of the Swedish OSR scene, with art and graphic design by Johan Nohr (MÖRK BORG, Into the Odd Remastered). The game casts the players as cybernetic punks and misfits raging against a relentless corporate system, corrupt police forces, and alien/nano-worshipping cults. The setting is the dystopian metropolis Cy, the only city that matters. Besides an introductory scenario, the 160-page core book is packed with tables to generate near-endless play, including missions, NPCs, locations, corporations, and cults. The game uses an updated version of the original MÖRK BORG rules, keeping the featherlight openness and simplicity while adding elements like autofire, cyber tech, and hacking. The six optional classes include the Shunned Nanomancer, the Burned Hacker, and the Renegade Cyberslasher."