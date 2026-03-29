Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: DotA 2, ESL FACEIT Group, ESL One Birmingham, Team Yandex, Tundra Esports

Tundra Esports Claim The ESL One Birmingham 2026 Championship

Tundra Esports scored a 3-1 victory over Team Yandex in the ESL One Birmingham 2026 finals, becoming champions this weekend

Article Summary Tundra Esports crowned champions at ESL One Birmingham 2026 after a 3-1 win over Team Yandex in the finals

16 top Dota 2 teams competed for a share of the $100,000 prize pool at UK’s premier esports event

The Playoffs saw surprise victories and tight matches as teams like Xtreme Gaming and PARIVISION faced off

Tundra Esports delivered clutch performances, overturning a first game loss to dominate the Grand Final series

ESL FACEIT Group held the ESL One Birmingham 2026 for Dota 2 in the UK this weekend, and Tundra Esports emerged as the champions. The event saw some of the best of the best take each other on in a 16-team tournament , all vying for a piece of the $100k prize pool and some bragging rights. We got the rundown from the organizers of how the playoffs and the finals went down, along with the video of the finals for you here.

Tundra Esports Claim The ESL One Birmingham 2026 Championship In a 3-1 Victrory

The Playoffs

The Playoffs kicked off at BP Pulse Live with the opening Lower Bracket matches, as Xtreme Gaming defeated MOUZ to keep their run alive, while PARIVISION secured a win over Team Falcons to progress. Later in the day, Team Spirit also faced Xtreme Gaming, with Xtreme Gaming continuing their momentum with another victory. In the Upper Bracket, Team Yandex defeated Team Spirit to advance to the Upper Bracket Final, where they met Tundra Esports, who had earlier sent Aurora Gaming to the Lower Bracket.

On day two, PARIVISION battled past Aurora Gaming to book their place in the Lower Bracket Semifinal. Later that day, Team Yandex and Tundra Esports faced off in the Upper Bracket Final, where Tundra Esports delivered a commanding 2-0 performance to secure their spot in the Grand Final. In the final match of the day, Xtreme Gaming halted PARIVISION's momentum in the Lower Bracket Semifinal, earning a place in the Lower Bracket Final. On the final day of the tournament, Team Yandex defeated Xtreme Gaming in the Lower Bracket Final with a 2-1 score, setting the stage for a blockbuster Grand Final.

Grand Final

With both teams delivering strong performances throughout the Playoffs, Tundra Esports and Team Yandex met in the Grand Final. Their rivalry had already been established earlier in the tournament with a 1-1 result in the Group Stage, while Tundra Esports had held the edge in recent meetings, winning four of their last seven encounters since the Esports World Cup in July 2025. Team Yandex struck first, taking the opening game, but Tundra Esports responded confidently by winning the next round and taking back control of the series. In the third game, Tundra completed a dominant sweep, closing out the series 3-1 to secure the ESL One Birmingham 2026 title.

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