Turbo Overkill Has Been Pushed Back To Mid-August

Apogee Entertainment and Trigger Happy Interactive have confirmed that the full version of Turbo Overkill is getting released next month.

Apogee Entertainment and developer Trigger Happy Interactive confirmed this past week that Turbo Overkill has been pushed back until next month. Initially, the game was set to be released on July 18th, but it appears the team decided to push it back a few weeks, possibly to do some extra work on it ahead of the 1.0 release after being in Early Access for so long. the new official date for the game is August 11th, 2023. You can check out the launch trailer they had setup down at the bottom while we wait out the next month.

"Heavily inspired by some of the all-time greats like Id's Doom & Quake, and Apogee's Duke Nukem 3D, with stunning cyberpunk visuals, Turbo Overkill is the most savage FPS ever released by Apogee. You play as Johnny Turbo, augmented with hidden arm rockets and a chainsaw that extends from your lower leg, allowing you to slide-slice enemies wide open. In this Blade Runner-meets-DOOM hellscape, Johnny returns to his hometown of Paradise and finds its entire population possessed by Syn, a rogue AI, and its army of augmented minions. Desperate for enough money to outrun his past mistakes, Johnny takes on the impossible job of destroying the greatest AI ever created. Rival bounty hunters want to claim the prize first. Nothing is easy in paradise."

"Turbo Overkill takes over-the-top to never-before-reached heights. Activate Turbo Time(™), a new form of slow motion with a twist. Build incredible speed by wall-running and dashing. Slide on your chainsaw leg, eviscerating foes and opening up bosses for critical damage, and go car-surfing on the hoods of flying cars. Blast away with the Twin Magnums, which lock-on and instagib several foes, the Boomer Shotgun and its attached grenade launcher, or the Telefragger sniper rifle, which teleports Johnny inside an enemy before they explode from within. Race through two dozen stages packed with secrets, bonus arena stages, and white-knuckle combat puzzles. Find game-changing collectibles to unlock punishing modifiers like triple-monster-speed and insta-kill. Combine all of Johnny's weapons and powers to outsmart, outgun and outrun the corrupted legions."

