Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Reveals Stainless Steel Egyptian God Cards

Konami has revealed a new high-end collectible for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game with some new stainless steel Egyptian God Cards.

The collector's set includes The God of Obelisk, Saint Dragon, and The Sun of God Dragon.

These premium steel cards are collectibles and not intended for actual gameplay.

Bonus sweepstakes for U.S. & Canada buyers to win a rare Black Luster Soldier card.

Konami has revealed a new collector's set of cards for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, as they showed off these new Stainless Steel Egyptian God Cards. You get all three of the three Egyptian Gods as they have presented The God of Obelisk, Saint Dragon-The God of Osiris, and The Sun of God Dragon together as one set for the game's 25th Anniversary. These are not playable and cannot be used to supplement a deck; these are just collectibles for you to display. And they are going for a hefty price as they're being sold for $400. We have more info about them below, as you can pre-order them today, with a proper release coming in early 2024.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Stainless Steel Egyptian Gods

Strengthen your resolve with the 3 Egyptian Gods and harness the powers of these ancient deities with the new set of Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Stainless Steel Egyptian God Cards! This awesome 3-card set marks the first appearance of Stainless Steel cards since the limited-edition Stainless Steel Dark Magician Card released in Japan in 2022! These all-powerful monsters were once only usable by the strongest of Duelists such as Seto Kaiba and Yami Yugi due to the strength of their Dueling powers, but now you can add these awesome gods to your collection and inspire terror in your foes with The God of Obelisk, soar into the sky with the majestic Saint Dragon-The God of Osiris, and unleash the fiery glory of The Sun of God Dragon! You can now own Stainless Steel versions of the Egyptian God Cards like you have never seen before!

All purchasers of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Stainless Steel Egyptian God Cards with a shipping address in the United States or Canada (except where prohibited) that opt in, are entered into a sweepstakes to win one of the rarest cards to exist in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, an Ultra Rare Normal Monster version of Black Luster Soldier! Only 2,000 copies of this card are available for this sweepstakes for United States and Canada residents (except where prohibited), so winners will not be notified until orders ship.

