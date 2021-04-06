Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Is Set To Be Released On April 22nd

Graffiti Games has a release date for one of the weirdest titles of 2021 so far as Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is coming soon. Developed by Snoozy Kazoo, the title kind of gives away half the game as you play as an adorable little turnip who doesn't like paying taxes. How fitting for the month of April, especially with millions of people still waiting on stimulus checks to help them out while being forced to pay taxes. The game will also have you harvesting crops, battling monsters, and solving puzzles. But ultimately, you spend a lot of your time sticking it to the man. The game will be released on April 2nd, 2021, for both PC and Nintendo Switch. You can check out more about the game below.

Take control of an adorable turnip who happens to be an absolute menace to society. After failing to pay taxes and getting evicted from your home, you must go on an epic quest to pay back your massive debt to Mayor Onion. Garden tools to solve plantastic puzzles, meet eccentric vegetables and fruits, and take on treacherous fights against animals both big and small. Along the journey uncover what's spoiling this garden community and rise to tear down the corrupt vegetable government! A thrilling, single-player adventure full of tax evasion, petty crimes and more.

Dungeons full of puzzles, enemies and rare treasures to pay back your debt.

Battle massive beasts that terrorize the garden community.

Grow and harvest plants to aid in your journey.

A large cast of quirky food-based characters, all with their own stories and problems.

Tons of tax documents to rip up, allowing you to erase your paper trail and potentially destroy the government.

Earn collectible hats and alternate between which one to wear.

Multiple endings based on how effectively you commit tax evasion.

A deep history of the world and how it became what it is.