Twilight: 2000 Announces New Operation Reset Campaign

Twilight: 2000 has revealed a new campaign book is coming out, as Operation Reset will be released sometime in Spring 2026

Article Summary Free League Publishing announces Operation Reset, a new Twilight: 2000 campaign book for Spring 2026

Campaign is a spiritual successor to Ruins of Warsaw, set in post-WWIII Warsaw or Stockholm

Includes mass battle rules, new encounter cards, factions, and rich devastated city setting material

Features double-sided full-color urban map and modular scenario battle maps for immersive gameplay

Free League Publishing has revealed a new campaign book coming to Twilight: 2000, as players will get Operation Reset next year. The content serves as a spiritual successor to the classic Ruins of Warsaw supplement book, as you can now have a campaign running in the aftermath of World War III in either Warsaw or Stockholm. The book is currently up for pre-order on their shop for about $47, as it will be released sometime in Spring 2026. We have more details of what the book comes with below.

Twilight: 2000 – Operation Reset

Walking through the ruins for two klicks at most and everyone looks like powdered donuts from the knees down. The ruins are pulverized, I mean totally. It makes dust that gets in your eyes, your hair and, when it rains, all over our booths and pants. But I don't mind the paste the rain creates as much as the jagged edges of rebar, concrete, and brick. Kasia keeps making fun of me for wiping out in the wet mess. Finally, the rain stopped and a few fingers of sunlight found the destroyed city and it sparkled like diamonds. But that's just because of all the shattered glass embedded in everything. I swear, the city itself wants us dead. Top told me to police that kind of talk when I said it out loud, but we're all thinking it.

A spiritual successor to the classic Ruins of Warsaw supplement for the first edition of Twilight: 2000 by GDW, Operation Reset includes setting information for the devastated cities of Warsaw and Stockholm, but can be set in any major metropolis devastated in the World War III that never was.

Full-color book with new factions, encounters, scenario sites, and rich setting material.

with new factions, encounters, scenario sites, and rich setting material. New rules for mass battles between large forces.

for mass battles between large forces. New encounter cards tailored for the Operation Reset storyline.

tailored for the Operation Reset storyline. Scenario site battle maps and modular battle maps for devastated urban environments.

and modular battle maps for devastated urban environments. A huge double-sided full-color map in format 34×22 inches (864x558mm) of Warsaw and Stockholm, for city travel and mass battles.

