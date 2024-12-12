Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: tetris, Tetris DX

Two Classic Tetris Games Arrive on Nintendo Switch Online

Wondering why the two of the most famous versions of Tetris were missing from Tetris Forever? Its because they're on Nintendo Switch Online

Article Summary Two classic Tetris games now on Nintendo Switch Online.

NES Tetris and Tetris DX added to the subscription service.

Enjoy Tetris with A-TYPE and B-TYPE game modes.

Tetris DX offers MARATHON, ULTRA, and VS. COM modes.

Nintendo has released a new update for Nintendo Switch Online, bringing two classic versions of Tetris to the subscription service. Last month, in our review of Tetris Forever, we pointed out that these two games, probably the most iconic versions known the world over, were glaringly missing from the game. At the time, we assumed that Nintendo chose not to play ball with Digital Eclipse. Well, we were pretty much right, as Nintendo kept them to themselves to release themselves. You can now play the iconic NES version of the game, as well as Tetris DX, which is the colorized and slightly enhanced version of the original Game Boy version. Both are available right now through their subscription service.

Tetris

Enjoy this version of the beloved puzzle game released on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1989! Stack the seven types of Tetrimino blocks that fall from the top of the Matrix into horizontal lines to gain points and clear lines from the screen. Though the rules are simple, you'll need speed and strategy to achieve a high score! Play in two modes: A-TYPE, where it's game over when the Tetriminos reach the top of the screen, or B-TYPE, where you'll aim for the highest score you can earn within 25 lines. Tetris is available for Nintendo Switch Online members today.

Tetris DX

In this version of the iconic puzzle game released for the Game Boy Color system in 1998, you can play all kinds of different modes! In the standard MARATHON mode, you'll only get a game over when the Tetriminos reach the top of the Matrix. In ULTRA mode, you'll only have three minutes to get the highest score you can. You can also take on 40LINES mode to see how quickly you can get rid of 40 lines. Finally, in VS. COM mode, you can play against the computer in three possible difficulty levels. You can even play against your own levels or your friends' levels, which are based on prior game results. Polish your skills against the computer, then surprise your friends in 2-PLAYER mode! Tetris DX is available for Nintendo Switch Online members today.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!