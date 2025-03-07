Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Donkey Kong, Mario’s Picross

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Two Game Boy Titles For March 2025

Nintendo Switch Online has added two more games to the Game Boy library, as you can play Donkey Kong '94 and Mario's Picross

Nintendo dropped two more additions to the Game Boy library for Nintendo Switch Online, as players have access to a well-known game and one not so much. First up, the Game Boy version of Donkey Kong, also known as Donkey Kong '94, is available. This title adds several new challenges, enemies, puzzles, maps, and mechanics to the classic arcade game as Mario tries to save Pauline once more. Meanwhile, Mario's Picross is the other game added this month. Unlike some of the other versions, this one did come out in the West, but didn't do very well for a puzzler on a system where people loved puzzle games. Both are available now when you update the downloadable Game Boy app or just access it through your NSO account.

Mario's Picross

Use logic to reveal mysterious, hidden pictures! Help Mario unlock the mystery of Picross. The secrets lie in the numeric codes at the top and on the left side of each window. Decipher these numbers and uncover a hidden picture in every mind-bending puzzle. It will take quick wits and a speedy pace to solve the clues before the clock runs out. Chisel away boxes strategically and reveal the hidden image in record time. But be careful—every mistake will cost you precious minutes! There are more than 250 brain-bending puzzles to solve in all, with different levels of difficulty to provide mind-melting puzzle action for players of any skill level.

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong has once again kidnapped Pauline! Challenged by many perils, Mario must reach his archrival in order to save our damsel in distress. As Mario makes his way through a series of platforms while jumping and dodging obstacles, he will also need to gather disappearing keys to unlock doors to hidden rooms. Donkey Kong will stop at nothing to confuse and trap our hero. Help guide Mario as he journies to the top! With 10 stages and 100 tricky levels to solve, it is a long trek to the final confrontation!

