Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Radiant Eevee Promo

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we'll take a look at a Black Star Promo card that will come with one of the main Pokémon GO products: Radiant Eevee.

Radiant Pokémon are special cards that can be compared in rarity to Amazing Rares. For English-language collectors, this card type will first arrive in Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. These are textured cards with etched foil both on the text area of the card and the figure of the Pokémon itself. The Pokémon is depicted in its Shiny form. There is a unique reverse holo pattern that travels through the card as well, separating this visually from other holographic pulls in the set. Until now, we've only seen Radiant cards available to pull in packs. This Radiant Eevee is the first time we're seeing this card type as a guaranteed promo in this Premium Collection, which will surely make this one of the most sought-after products associated with the expansion. It has also been confirmed that the actual set will have Radiant Venusaur, Radiant Charizard, and Radiant Blastoise available to pull from packs. Radiant Charizard may very well end up being the chase card of the set.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.