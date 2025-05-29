Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Two Dots

Two Dots Celebrates 11th Anniversary With New Vacation Sweepstakes

You can win a free tropical vacation from the mobile game Two Dots as the game is celebrating its 11th Anniversary with a new contest

Article Summary Two Dots marks its 11th anniversary with a major tropical vacation sweepstakes for players

Participate in themed in-game events from May 30 to June 30 to win Tropical Tickets

Grand prize is $11,000 for a dream vacation, plus in-game gold and other rewards

Sweepstakes open to eligible players in the US, Canada (excl. Quebec), UK, France, and Germany

Developer Socialpoint and publisher Zynga have revealed that the mobile title Two Dots will be celebrating its 11th Anniversary with an all-new sweepstakes for fans to win a tropical vacation. Starting tomorrow, players will have a chance to enter a new contest that will reward one lucky players with a vacation, with several chances to take part in the event. We have the finer details here as everything will kick off tomorrow morning.

Two Dots 11th Anniversary Sweepstakes

Starting May 30, players will have the opportunity to participate in in-game challenges to win Tropical Tickets, which will be redeemed for entries into the sweepstakes where the grand prize winner will receive US$11,000 that can be used toward their dream vacation, a relaxing shopping spree, or anything else that helps build their own version of paradise. Additional prizes, including 50,000 in-game gold, will be awarded to enhance winners' Two Dots gameplay all summer long.

After 11 years, Two Dots characters are ready for a well-deserved vacation and invite players to join them for a month of fun and relaxation. The Paradise Prize Pot is designed to bring the community together as players join the Two Dots family on mini-breaks from daily life, collecting Tropical Tickets and a renewed sense of calm. Players can participate in themed in-game events from May 30 to June 30 to earn Tropical Tickets. Players can participate multiple times in each instance for more tickets. The calendar is as follows:

Wheel of Wonders – June 13-23

Cave Chase – every Fri-Sun from May 30 to June 29

Piñata Party – every Tue-Thu and Fri-Mon from May 30 to June 30

Leagues – every Mon from June 9 to June 30

Sweepstakes open to residents of the United States, Canada (excl. Quebec), the United Kingdom, France, and Germany; 18+. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Zynga. Full rules and regulations are available here – See for odds, prize details, methods of entry, and restrictions

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!