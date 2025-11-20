Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: baseball, Bases Loaded, Jaleco, Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded, Jaleco Sports: Goal!, Rock It Games, soccer, Stickhead Games, Super Bases Loaded

Two Jaleco Sports Titles Arrive On PS5 & Nintendo Switch

Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded and Jaleco Sports: Goal! have both been released for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch consoles today

Both titles feature classic NES and SNES versions, switchable on the fly with added retro CRT display options

Bases Loaded brings authentic baseball action with strategic gameplay and multiple teams to choose from

Goal! delivers nostalgic soccer with international tournaments, shootout modes, and local or online multiplayer

Indie game developer Sickhead Games and publisher Rock It Games announced this morning that they are bringing the two Jaleco Sports retro game titles to both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch consoles today. Players can now get their hands on Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded and Jaleco Sports: Goal!, both of which were released for PC earlier this year, as they have restored some of the classic NES/SNES games from the company into both titles. We have more details on both, along with their trailers here, as you'll find them in their respective shops.

Jaleco Sports: Bases Loaded

Enjoy the legendary throwback pack of the esteemed Bases Loaded games for NES and SNES. The baseball series that set the standard for sports games! Featuring smooth animations, fast-paced arcade action, and a unique behind-the-pitcher camera view, Bases Loaded delivers the thrill of America's pastime like never before.

Bases Loaded (NES, 1988)

Realistic retro voice, action, and graphics.

Unique television-style presentation.

Play against the computer or a friend.

Pick your team from 12 different lineups.

Select your lineup from 30 unique players.

Each ball player has his own style.

Control and play any position.

Super Bases Loaded (SNES, 1991)

All-new center field TV perspective.

Rates your skill in 13 categories.

Five increasingly difficult levels of play.

Pick from 13 different teams.

Watch mode to see the computer play itself.

Unique "radar" feature that shows the location of fielders.

New strategies allow you to customize your team.

Feel the excitement of every pitch, hit, and home run with intuitive controls and strategic gameplay. Seamlessly switch between the NES and SNES versions anytime. Need help? A built-in manual is always ready to guide you! Retro CRT Mode allows you to play with a classic TV filter for the ultimate 90s nostalgia. Whether you're a longtime fan of Bases Loaded or a newcomer ready to experience one of the most beloved baseball franchises, it's time to grab your bat, step into the box, and swing for the fences!

Jaleco Sports: Goal!

Before FIFA became the standard in soccer gaming, Goal! was celebrated as one of the most advanced and realistic soccer experiences of its time. The NES version features 16 international teams competing for the World Cup and 8 U.S. teams in a tournament format. It also includes a Shootout mode, where players attempt to score against defenders and a goalkeeper. The SNES sequel, Super Goal!, expanded on the original with a side-scrolling field, 24 international teams, instant replays, and full-field radar views. It also introduced strategic options like four defensive formations and more player control.

The Goal! series earned a reputation for its innovative approach to soccer simulation. Each team featured uniquely rated players across skills like dribbling, shooting, speed, defense, and ball control. The SNES version built on this foundation with enhanced graphics, new camera angles, and deeper gameplay mechanics.

Play Both Versions: Instantly switch between the NES and SNES editions, including all regional variants.

Game Modes: Enjoy Exhibition matches, World Tournaments, Shootouts, and Super Cup mode.

Strategic Gameplay: Set team formations, take control of your goalkeeper, and master special moves like bicycle kicks.

Rewind the Action: like a VHS tape – missed that goal or pass? Go back in time and try again!

Visual Options: Toggle between CRT-style retro visuals and modern display modes.

Multiplayer: Use Remote Play to team up with or challenge friends online.

Multilingual Manuals: Access original game manuals in English, French, Dutch, German, Spanish, and Japanese.

