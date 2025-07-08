Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings, The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying, The One Ring

Two Lord Of The Rings TTRPG Titles Will Receive Starter Sets

The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying and The One Ring TTRPG will both be getting their own starter sets, arriving at month's end

Article Summary Free League Publishing launches starter sets for The One Ring and The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying TTRPGs

Both kits include condensed rules, special dice, maps, figures, and pre-generated Middle-earth characters

Starter sets feature a brand new adventure, Over Hill and Under Hill, set in the Lone-lands of Eriador

Perfect entry point for exploring Tolkien's world between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings adventures

Tabletop publisher Free League Publishing revealed that The One Ring and The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying games will receive Starter Sets this month. The two sets will be practically identical, witht he obvious different rulesets and mechanics, as well as different colors in dice that are included in the kit. You'll live out a quick adventure to bring players into whichever version of the LOTR TTRPG you prefer to play. We have more info about what each one will include as they are up for pre-order now, and will be released on July 31, 2025.

The One Ring Starter Set and The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E Starter Set

You are enjoying a rare, quiet evening at the inn in Bree when a hunter joins your table to share a tale about a dark threat looming over the North Downs. However, you are not merely simple guests at The Prancing Pony — you are members of a Company. It is your self-appointed duty to inquire about the bone-chilling dangers that might emerge from the houseless hills beyond. Are you ready to take the road to adventure? These new and beginner-friendly Starter Sets for The One Ring tabletop RPG and The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying 5E, based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, provide all you need to embark on your journeys in Middle-earth. Immerse yourself in a world set between the time of Bilbo's first adventure and the events of The Lord of the Rings, exploring the Lone-lands of Eriador and taking on the roles of characters whose stories are yet to be told.

Starter Set Features

Condensed rules for action resolution, combat, councils, and journeys

for action resolution, combat, councils, and journeys The complete adventure Over Hill and Under Hill , bringing the heroes deep into the wild lands of northern Eriador to face a dark threat

, bringing the heroes deep into the wild lands of northern Eriador to face a dark threat A large full-color map of the lands of Eriador, with a combat diagram on the back

of the lands of Eriador, with a combat diagram on the back Beautifully illustrated cardboard stand-up figures for Player-heroes and Adversaries

for Player-heroes and Adversaries Five pre-generated and illustrated Player-heroes

Special dice engraved with custom symbols

