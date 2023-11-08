Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord

Two New Modes Coming To Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord

Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord has two new modes on the way that will keep you competitive and busy with that proton pack.

Article Summary nDreams announces two new modes for Ghostbusters: ROTGL, coming in 2023.

Heist & Seek pits Ghostbusters against each other in a competitive treasure hunt.

Infestation mode challenges teams to extract a ghost entrenched in slimey nests.

The new modes add both competitive and cooperative play to enhance the VR experience.

VR developer and publisher nDreams revealed last week that they have two new modes coming to Ghostbusters: Rise Of The Ghost Lord. The first one is Heist & Seek, which will have you fighting against other teammates to trap three bank robber ghosts as they try to evade you in the middle of a heist. The second is Infestation, as you must target and capture a tricky ghost that refuses to leave and will use any means necessary to stay. We have more info on both of these additions from the team below, as they will arrive sometime before the end of 2023.

Heist & Seek – The first competitive mode in Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, 'Heist & Seek,' brings a thrilling twist to ROTGL gameplay! Three bank-robbing brothers from the great beyond are carrying out a heist for old time's sake, and it's up to the Ghostbusters to put them away for good! In this game mode, players must team up to encounter each ghostly crook one at a time. Locate the first gigantic pile of gold and battle a stream of golden ghosts while the Polterheist takes cover. When all the golden ghosts are defeated, the Ghostbusters will follow him to the next gold pile, where he and his brother have a new team of golden ghosts ready for battle. If the Ghostbusters make it, they must follow the brothers one last time to the final showdown. But there's a twist. The greed of the bandits rubs off on players, and now teammates are pitted against one another to compete for catches. If a Ghostbuster goes down, the money they've collected in the mission so far can be STOLEN by the reviving player on their team. Friendships will be tested when the Ghostbuster with the most loot emerges victorious in this winner-takes-all twist on the game!

Infestation – Welcome to Slime Central, where things are getting a little bit gooey! In this thrilling game mode, Ghostbusters find themselves at a location overrun by a particularly egregious and stubborn entity. This grotesque manifestation has burrowed itself into a home within the building's infrastructure. Armed with their trusty PKE meters, players will embark on a mission to locate this ghostly intruder. You'll track eerie activity and pinpoint the elusive nest's location. But players, beware, it won't be an easy task. You'll have to bust mischievous ghosts and maneuver through the horde of anthropomorphic manifestations. The trick to dealing with these Nest monsters is to go for the eyes! Use your particle streams to hook the entity's giant eyes and pluck them out with well-timed boson darts. However, to even get its attention, you'll have to work together with your team to divide and conquer, as other ghosts will rush to defend the nest. Get ready for a slimy showdown!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!