Two Old-School Double Dragon Titles Are Coming To Modern Consoles

Advanced Double Dragon and Super Double Dragon will be getting a modern release for consoles, as a full collection is on the way.

Arc System Works confirmed this week they will be releasing two classic Double Dragon titles for modern consoles this year. The team confirmed that they will be releasing Double Dragon Advance, as well as Super Double Dragon, serving as the first official ports of the games in over 20 years, as they will be released on November 9th, 2023. What's more, both games will be coming out as part of a bigger collection, appropriately named the Double Dragon Collection. It appears the collection will serve as the end-all-be-all source for fans of the franchise to get all of the older titles in a single release, but it also appears they will be releasing all of the games individually in case you're not interested in owning all of them at once. We got more details on both of these games below as we wait to learn more on the collection.

For over three decades, both games have been hailed as the epitome of action games. Originally published on Game Boy Advance and now making its way to modern consoles, Double Dragon Advance is a remake/expansion of the 1987 arcade game Double Dragon that incorporates elements from its sequels and home versions. Players take the roles of protagonists Billy Lee and his brother Jimmy as they must master their martial arts skills in the fight against the Black Shadow Warriors to save BIlly's girlfriend and martial arts student, Marian.

Super Double Dragon was originally released for Super Nintendo as the fourth installment in the series. Players on modern consoles will see Billy Lee and Jimmy return in a wild new adventure that takes players through city streets, jungles, and temples in the quest to once again save Marian (now a policewoman), who has been kidnapped while investigating the criminal group known as the Black Shadow Warriors.

