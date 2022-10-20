Two Point Campus Receives Free Halloween Update Today

SEGA and Two Point Studios announced a free update is being added to Two Point Campus today, as you'll get special Halloween additions. The game already has a few haunting items already added to the mix, but now you can truly get your spooky times on as this free update will be available for anyone who owns the game to download from October 20th to November 1st, across all formats. Once the event ends, a good chunk of the content will be added to the game permanently so that you can continue to use them to decorate your campus. This includes a ton of themed items, swappable costumes, and new challenges to complete while you're running the campus. Watching your students dodge the undead and their homework. You can read more and check out a trailer for it all down below as the update is available right now.

"Add a little pumpkin spice to your campus with a set of all-new eerie items to decorate in ghoulish fashion. Two Point Campus' local radio station has also been taken over with some spooktacular new tunes. Looking to celebrate with style? Don one of the new outfits available to students and staff. Admit it, seeing a werewolf, mummy, or zombie walking to class wouldn't be the weirdest thing you've ever seen in Two Point County. Rounding out new additions, Two Point Campus' Halloween update also adds an exciting new Challenge Mode, where you can revisit some of your favorite Campus levels and experience brand new trials and tribulations. Take on the Siege at Noblestead where you'll join forces with Lord Blaggard to protect your campus from a groaning mob of the mindless and rancid (zombies, not students), or face off with Nefaria Munch, who has taken over Spiffinmoore and transfigured the students into her perma-pumpkin-ed minions."