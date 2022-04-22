Two Point Campus Shows Off Wizardry Course In Latest Video

SEGA and Two Point Studios released a new video for Two Point Campus today showing off the wizardry course for your colleges. As you might suspect, this is a fun version of learning to be a wizard that has nothing to do with being the chosen one. Here you'll learn how to make potions, look into a crystal ball, cast spells, hone your skills, and take part in magical duels. The better you are and the more you learn, the bigger your magic grows. Which you may need to ward off curses on the school from time to time. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on August 9th, 2022.

In Two Point Campus you will be able to build the campus of your dreams, while shaping the lives of your students to give them the adventure of a lifetime, full of meaningful relationships, fun extracurricular activities and of course…top quality education. After all, happy students and good grades will lead to an increase in Campus prestige, which means you can enrol more students, and coincidentally, make more money…

Rather than the typical academic fare, students in Two Point County enjoy plenty of weird and wonderful courses, such as Gastronomy, where they will learn how to make oversized culinary delights. The more technologically minded students can take up Robotics classes, where science, teachers and students come together to build giant robots. Each student has their own unique character traits, so you'll need to make sure to cater to all their unique needs to develop them into well-rounded individuals who will do the legacy of your university proud.

Like Two Point Hospital, Two Point Campus is a charming, accessible, and deep management sim, but for the first time, you will be able to build your Campus from the ground up. Design stylish dormitories for your students, lay down ornamental pathways and forests, and pimp up your Campus with new easy-to-use creative tools to build your own educational masterpiece.