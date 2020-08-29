Two Point Hospital Celebrates Its Second Anniversary

SEGA and Two Point Games are pleased to celebrate the second anniversary of their comedic medical sim Two Point Hospital. We remember clear back to when they were showing this game off in secret at SEGA's California offices, as we got to experiment with helping people in Two Point County by fixing up their hospitals and giving them a place to go get fictitious diseases cured and removed. Now the devs are celebrating in style as they are passing gon a bit of savings to you. Right now you can buy the game on Steam for 70% off. However, the sale is only taking place this weekend, and once its over, it is over. You can enjoy a fun little video from the crew below along with more info on the game.

Two Point Hospital celebrates its two-year anniversary this weekend, looking back at two incredible years filled with humour, great community support and even the arrival of the game to consoles. To celebrate, Two Point Studios' Creative Director Gary Carr, Game Director Mark Webley, and Brand Director Craig Laycock, made a video about their favourite moments while working on the popular hospital management sim – check it out here. To celebrate the game's two-year anniversary newcomers can play Two Point Hospital for free on Steam this weekend from August 27-30, 2020. During this period, players can also buy the base game for 70% off and receive up to 50% discount for the four Two Point Hospital expansions, Item Packs and the official Soundtrack. The Steam sale will end on Monday 31 August. So, now's a great to time to build your epic healthcare empire in the atypical world of Two Point County, customise your hospitals, research unusual illnesses, cure patients and train staff.