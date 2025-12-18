Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Two Point Museum, Two Point Studios

Two Point Museum Launches Revenge of the Savage Planet Crossover

Two Point Museum has launched a brand-new free update this week, as players will see several additions from Revenge of the Savage Planet

SEGA and Two Point Studios have released a new crossover update for Two Point Museum, as you'll see new content from Revenge of the Savage Planet. This is a completely free update for you to download right now, featuring a sample of extraterrestrial flora, environmental oddities, and creatures that, according to the portfolio, "may or may not obey the laws of physics — or common sense." The team is working with Raccoon Logic Studios to bring a piece of their game over to this one, just to have some fun additional areas to add to your museum. We have more details and a trailer here, as the content is live now.

Two Point Museum – Revenge of the Savage Planet

Curators are now officially encouraged (not legally required) to curate the galaxy. Following the discovery of a mysterious rift, brave curators will hop from planet to planet exploring three distinct Points of Interest and recover exhibits from the strange and savage world of Revenge of the Savage Planet. Along the way, curators will wrangle temperamental life forms and bitey flora such as Arid Maw and Fungal Maw and delight visitors with exhibits that are as colourful as they are unpredictably mischievous. Survival-lite expeditions, unexpected experiments, and scientifically questionable discoveries await every curator! There are six brand-new exhibits to recover, plus new Staff Room additions focused on "team bonding" rather than safety. Curators can install a High-Five Machine and a staff-sized Hamster Wheel, then dress staff for interstellar duty in a brand-new outfit — helmets optional, common sense unavailable.

With cosmic chaos, environmental oddities, and classic Two Point mischief, Revenge of the Savage Planet proves once again that museum management is challenging, adventurous, and deeply unwise — especially when alien biology meets corporate ambition. Not only that, but for the first time ever, players can also discover Two Point Museum goodies in another universe, exploring Pointian exhibits in Revenge of the Savage Planet.

