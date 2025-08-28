Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Dredge, Two Point Museum

Two Point Museum Releases Brand-New 5.0 Update

Two Point Museum has released an all-new major update today, and with it comes a new crossover from the games Meat Wizard and Dredge

Article Summary Two Point Museum launches the massive 5.0 update with new features and fresh game content.

Patch introduces crossover content from indie hits Dredge and Meat Wizard in the Digiverse map.

Explore rifts packed with new exhibits, POIs, aquarium décor, retro displays, and unique staff outfits.

Update adds new languages—Latin-American Spanish, Thai, Russian—plus bug fixes and optimizations.

In an interesting bit of crossover work, SEGA has released a new update for Two Point Museum, which includes new content featuring Dredge and Meat Wizard. Along with a number of new additions and improvements to the game, the team has included content from both indie titles as part of the free update. This includes an all-new expedition map with a bunch of content that fans of the franchises might find a bit familiar. We have the dev notes below, and you can read more in the latest blog post, as the content is now live.

Two Point Museum x Dredge

The Digiverse is officially open for business, and the first two rifts are ready to be explored: Meat Wizard and Dredge. The Digiverse is a brand-new expedition map, available once players start the second star in Memento Mile. Each rift holds new Points of Interest (POIs), exhibits, decorations, and more. So, dust off your explorer's hat because it's time to go digging through gaming history and dredging up secrets from the deep. In an exciting new crossover with Black Salt Games' fishing adventure game Dredge, players can uncover a wealth of mysterious content in Two Point Museum when they venture out to the shadowy waters in the Dredge rift. Explore three remote POIs across The Grey Isles, haul in ten new catches, unlock new aquarium décor, and kit out your team with fresh staff outfits. But watch the waters – daytime fishing is fine, nighttime is… unwise. Oh, and don't look too closely at the Aberration Fish…

Players start their Digiverse adventure with the Meat Wizard rift, where they will be transported inside Two Point County's favourite videogame series Meat Wizard, where Digital Experts uncover video game history. Four POIs await, brimming with retro exhibits, quirky décor, and interactive displays that are equal parts magical and questionable in design. Players can hire Experts to craft Power-Ups. These special items are crafted in the workshop and provide powerful bonuses when placed around your museum, meaning bigger, better, and bolder ways to impress your guests and of course, boost donations. Alongside the new content, the Free Update also brings new language support to Two Point Museum. In their aim to make Two Point games accessible to more players, Two Point Studios has now added Latin-American Spanish, Thai and Russian language support to the game. The Free Update also offers players a bunch of quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes and optimisation changes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!