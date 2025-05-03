Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: warhammer

Two Warhammer 40,000 Video Games Take Part In New Crossover

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader have a new crossover event happening between both games right now

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Rogue Trader launch a unique crossover event for both games.

Claim exclusive in-game rewards: the Sapper Shovel in Rogue Trader and the Koronus Charm in Darktide.

Discover new lore connections as two iconic Warhammer titles reference each other's universes.

Limited-time bundle on Steam lets fans grab both games and dive deeper into Warhammer's grim future.

Fatshark and Owlcat Games have teamed up for a special crossover between their two Warhammer titles, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. In what is being called a "first-of-its-kind crossover event," both games will get some awesome additions to content, with each one referencing the other. For a limited time, all Darktide players will be granted a weapon trinket for the Koronus Charm, while Rogue Trader has added a free DLC weapon, the Sapper Shovel. We have more details about both for you here as the crossover is now live.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide x Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

The Sapper Shovel: A Symbol of Survival

Once wielded by the desperate Rejects of Atoma Prime in their fight against heresy, the Sapper Shovel now finds its way into the hands of a mighty Rogue Trader. Heavy, brutal, and unrelenting, this weapon is more than just a tool—it's a testament to defiance in the face of annihilation. Players can claim this fearsome tool in the Upperway location in Act I, and those who've progressed further in the game can claim the item from their chest.

The Koronus Charm – The Prestige of House Von Valancius

This ornately-wrought charm is thought to have once belonged to a prominent member of the storied Rogue Trader dynasty House Von Valancius. Though knowledge of its function has long been lost to posterity, whirring mechanisms can be heard inside if you listen closely. Players will simply have to log into Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on April 30, to claim their reward.

Limited-Time Offer: The Void and Hive Crossover Bundle

For a limited time, fans can grab both critically acclaimed titles in one bundle on Steam. Whether you're a Lord Captain commanding a dynasty or a hardened Reject purging a hive city, this is the perfect chance to dive deeper into the grim darkness of the 41st millennium. Don't miss the chance to claim the Koronus Charm and delve deeper into the Imperium's darkest corners.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!