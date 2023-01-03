U-Boot: The Board Game Will Become A Video Game

Indie publisher G11 and developer Out Of The Ordinary announced they are going to release U-Boot: The Board Game – Digital Edition. The game is designed to work just like its tabletop counterpart, as you will command a submarine from World War II with a full crew, attempting to get into enemy territory and win battles with tactics. But you'll also be fighting against the sea, which can be unpredictable and does not play fair. No release date was attached to it beyond the words "coming soon," but you can check out the latest trailer for it down at the bottom.

"Manage the crew of a powerful warship during World War II. Explore enemy territory, win battles using the strength of a steel giant and reliable tactics, and, most importantly – overcome the blue abyss. In the claustrophobic iron coffin that is the deck of a U-Boat, the most important thing is to keep your cool. Manage your crew: captain, officers, mechanics, and navigators. Give orders, destroy enemy vessels, and don't let your own ship sink. Use torpedo attacks and weapons of various calibers. Carry out the missions assigned to you. Complete side quests to gain additional experience. Develop strategies and make good use of the resources at your disposal."

"Take risks, but also be aware of the consequences. It is up to you to make the most of your crew's potential. It's not easy to stay mentally healthy while trapped underwater, knowing that every day could be your last. Look after your crew's morale, their well-being, and safety. Prepare meals for them, treat their wounds, manage the watch system, and don't forget that every seafarer needs rest too. Decide whether the success of the mission or the well-being of your seafarers is more important. Conduct tactical operations in real-time. Think carefully about every order you give and the cost you will incur for it. Deal with random events and difficulties you encounter on your way. Remember that nothing is impossible at sea, and you must act quickly and without hesitation if you want the mission to succeed."