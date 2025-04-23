Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Might & Magic, Might & Magic Fates

Ubisoft Announces Might & Magic Fates Mobile TCG

A new Might & Magic title has been announced, as Might & Magic Fates will be a mobile trading card game set in that universe

Article Summary Ubisoft unveils Might & Magic Fates: a mobile TCG set to launch on iOS and Android.

Explore the Sea of Fates, mastering new mechanics and iconic characters.

Build decks with hundreds of cards; enjoy strategic, faction-based combat.

Trade cards via Immutable's marketplace without impacting gameplay balance.

Ubisoft dropped details of a new Might & Magic title this morning, as Might & Magic Fates will be a new mobile trading card game coming to iOS and Android. Developed by Immutable, this will be a free-to-play title set within the franchise's universe, allowing you to play one of the faction as you build your deck and take on other players. The game doesn't have a set release date, but you can pre-register for it on their website right now, as we have more info and a trailer for you here.

Might & Magic Fates

Might & Magic Fates will continue the franchise's rich legacy while introducing new ways to play and explore its storied universe. Fates will invite players to build powerful decks, master a diverse array of mechanics, and battle with iconic heroes and creatures from across time in the mystical Sea of Fates. With deep strategic gameplay, faction-based playstyles, and hundreds of cards to collect, Fates is designed to offer a competitive experience where victory is earned through skill, not spending.

Matches in Fates are powered by a mana system based on gold generated directly from the cards in your hand, resulting in fast-paced matches and layered deck-building strategies. As a Might & Magic game, heroes play a central role: they fight alongside their army of creatures, can equip various artifacts, and earn experience during each battle, unlocking abilities that can turn the tide of a match. The tactical, turn-based combat system rewards smart positioning and timing, allowing players to react and counter their opponent's moves in new ways.

In addition, Might & Magic Fates offers deck-building freedom, allowing players to use any cards available, not just those tied to their hero's faction, and delivers a true trading card game experience, with the opportunity to trade cards in eligible regions. This functionality will be handled through an external marketplace powered by Immutable's technology that will enable and secure these exchanges. This feature provides no competitive advantage and is entirely optional, meaning all players will be able to enjoy the full experience and compete at the highest level without engaging with it

