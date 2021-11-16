Ubisoft Announces The Return Of The Six Invitational 2022

Ubisoft announced today they are bringing back an in-person version of The Six Invitational 2022 to Montreal in February 2022. If you're not familiar with the event, this is the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege's competitive year as they gather winners from previous events and other invited winners to form a 20 teams competition across the four main regions of the esports circuit. The last time the event was in a physical location was 202, just a month before the pandemic shut the world down, and last year had to be held online. This year they will at least be bringing back teams to compete offline in a LAN environment and will be watching to see if it's possible to bring back a live crowd to the event.

"More than just a tournament, the Six Invitational is this special moment of the year when the entire Siege family comes together to celebrate a new year in Rainbow Six Siege. With such a symbolic event, taking the decisionnot to hosta live audience has been a difficult one," shared the Rainbow Six Esports global team. "The health and safety of all participantsis our main priority,andwe look at every event based on empirical data, a global risk evaluation and ongoing assessmentof the pandemic's trajectory. Weare continuously monitoring the situationand will reevaluate the option of a limited on-site audience in January 2022, should the local requirements and restrictions allow it. While we can't wait to welcome fans back in our esports events,we are dedicated to making the Six Invitational 2022 a true moment of celebration for the community at large, and are working on new ideas that we look forward to sharing with you soon."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SIX INVITATIONAL 2022 | Official Teaser | Rainbow Six Siege (https://youtu.be/QJ6ghIk0X3I)

Sixteen teams have already secured their spot in the competition by earning points through regional leagues and Six Majors during the Rainbow Six Esports Season 2021. These points contributed to their ranking in the Global Points Standings and have determined their qualification for the Six Invitational 2022. Team oNe Esports (Latin America)

(Latin America) Team BDS (Europe)

(Europe) Team Liquid (Latin America)

(Latin America) Ninjas in Pyjamas (Latin America)

(Latin America) Susquehanna Soniqs (North America)

(North America) Oxygen Esports (North America)

(North America) FaZe Clan (Latin America)

(Latin America) Elevate (Asia-Pacific)

(Asia-Pacific) Natus Vincere (Europe)

(Europe) Spacestation Gaming (North America)

(North America) Team Empire (Europe)

(Europe) DarkZero Esports (North America)

(North America) DWG KIA (Asia-Pacific)

(Asia-Pacific) FURIA Esports (Latin America)

(Latin America) SANDBOX GAMING (Asia-Pacific)

(Asia-Pacific) Rogue (Europe)