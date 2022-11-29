Ubisoft Announces Trackmania World Tour 2023 Details

Ubisoft revealed that they will be holding an esports tournament for Trackmania with the World Tour 2023, set to start in January. The system will be running throughout most of the year, eventually coming to a conclusion sometime in the Fall. This one will specifically be manned by eight different teams, with an inaugural event kicking off on December 17th before diving into the full schedule, which you can see below. With any luck, this will bring in more interest for an esports league to the game the following year, but for now, here's the plan as described by the organizers.

Trackmania World Tour 2023 Schedule

Stage 1: From January 21 to March 19, 2023

All-Stars Championship: April 15 & 16 and April 22 & 23

Stage 2: From April 29 to June 25

All-Stars Championship: August 27 and September 2 & 3

World Championship: Fall 2023

"Each stage will include two layers of competition. The Trackmania Grand League will gather the best professional players in Trackmania, while the runners-up will face off in the Challenger League. Overall, eight teams will be competing in the Trackmania Grand League; each team is composed of two players and a dedicated streamer."

Alliance

Team BDS

Berlin International Gaming

Gamers First

Into the Breach

Karmine Corp

Solary

Sinners

"At the end of the season, a Wildcard system will allow amateur teams to join and compete in the World Championship alongside the top professional teams from the Trackmania World Tour. Indeed, during each stage, aspiring professional players will now have opportunities to hone their skills through regional tournaments and an in-game matchmaking 2v2 game mode. Those Trackmania World Tour-related events and in-game matches will grant points, which will determine which amateur teams will take part in the Wildcard system. To celebrate the launch of this new esports circuit, the Trackmania World Tour can count on a new official sponsor, Kaporal, the first brand to join the adventure for the 2023 season. The Trackmania World Tour will begin with the Showdown weekend on December 17 and 18. The event will be broadcast on Twitch for fans to enjoy the first clash of the season between the eight participating teams."