Ubisoft Fires Assassin's Creed Creative Director After Investigation

Another Ubisoft employee has been let go in the wake of the company's current investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. This time its Ashraf Ismail, the former Creative Director for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. According to Bloomberg, the news was released on an internal memo to the rest of the company this morning, which basically read "Following an investigation by an external firm, it was determined that Ashraf's employment with Ubisoft had to be terminated. … We cannot provide any details about this confidential investigation." Back on June 21st, Ismail was accused on Twitter during the #MeToo Movement of engaging in affairs with individuals while lying about being single at the time. When the accusation came out, Ismail stepped down from the role but was not disciplined at that time as Ubisoft launched a company-wide investigation into multiple accusations happening at the same time.

Ismail becomes the latest name on a growing list of employees who have been terminated from the company following a bevy of allegations leveled against multiple members of their staff across several years. Both internally from employees and outside the company from streamers, influencers, and former staff. Since the company isn't releasing details about the investigations at the moment, it's hard to determine where they're at with everything. There's been no word if their current findings have led them down new paths of investigation and if more employees are being looked at, or if they're simply focusing on the ones that have been made public. But at the moment it doesn't feel like this will be stopping anytime soon. Until the day comes that Ubisoft make a full press release letting people know that they've concluded their investigation, it should be assumed they're looking into more individuals for the next couple months.