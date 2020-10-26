Ubisoft Launches Halloween Event Sugar Fright In Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft revealed today that they have launched a new Halloween event in Rainbow Six Siege with Sugar Fright. The event itself brings a brand-new mode called Candy War to the game, which allows players to respawn for the first time! This event will last two weeks starting on October 27th and running all the way until November 10th. The map will also be a bit of a change as you're all made of candy in a fantastical land where you're "forced to relive your nightmare repeatedly, with your only hope of escape is collecting enough candy to win this ruthless game." It actually looks terrifying and feels more like the R6S take on COD's squads mode. You can read more about the event below as well as check out all oof the goodies you can snag, plus a trailer showing off the nightmare.

In Candy War, players must collect candies left by their opponents once eliminated. But for the first time in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege history, players can respawn and seek revenge. This event takes place in a brand-new map created especially for this mode and only available during the event's playlist. The Sugar Fright event comes with its own Collection with 30 unique items, featuring exclusive customization for Zofia, Capitao, IQ, Nomad, Thermite, Castle, Ela, Frost, Goyo and Pulse. These puppet stylings are the same players can find in-game by picking these Operators to play the Candy War mode. Players can earn Sugar Fright packs through a special Event Challenge, purchase packs for 300 R6 Credits or 12500 Renown each in the Packs section of the Home screen. Finally, each Operator's exclusive, time-limited customization items are also available for purchase as Bundles in the Shop section for 1680 R6 Credits each.