Prepare to go into the future with Rainbow Six Siege as Ubisoft has launched a new event called M.U.T.E. Protocol. The event will run for the next two weeks, starting on August 4th and concluding on August 17th. The event is designed to give players a fun and futuristic take on the Secure Area game mode, centered around a futuristic version of the Tower map. This sci-fi inspired 5-vs.-5 mode will have attackers flying in and trying to shutdown M.U.T.E Protocol, while defenders will take a position in the Comm Tower. 41 of the game's Operators will be available to play, giving you a nice variety to choose from. However, there are several who will not be able to join due to the restrictions of gameplay which includes Twitch, Thatcher, Mozzie, Mute, Maestro, Valkyrie, Dokkaebi, Echo, Goyo, Clash, Montagne, Blitz, and Caveira. While that does leave out some fam favorites, it will also force some players to strategize and think differently on this map in this style. We have more info for you below from the devs and the trailer showing it all off.

For players who are used to playing Secure Area, M.U.T.E. Protocol's new game mode is unique, as it is based on a brand-new feature: Morphing. On the attacking side, players will have to secure two areas, and will be able to switch between Operator and Drone forms by entering and exiting Observation Tools. On the defending side, Operators will be able to use bulletproof cameras to travel digitally through the network. The M.U.T.E. Protocol event comes with its own Collection of 26 items, featuring exclusive customizations for Jackal, Lion, Ying, Kapkan, Mira, Mute, Oryx and Vigil. These high-tech stylings are the same players will find in-game by picking these Operators to play the Event. Inside the packs, players will also find some signature items, including the event's signature weapon skin, exclusive to this Collection. Players can earn M.U.T.E Protocol packs through a special Event Challenge, purchase packs for 300 R6 Credits or 12500 Renown each in the Packs section of the Home screen. Finally, each Operator's exclusive, time-limited customization items are also available for purchase as Bundles in the Shop section for 1680 R6 Credits each. Year 5 Pass owners will have a 10% discount on individual bundles and Pack prices.