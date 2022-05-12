Ubisoft Releases New Nightmare Fog Event To Rainbow Six Extraction

Ubisoft has launched the latest event into Rainbow Six Extraction this week as players will now have to face off against the Nightmare Fog. This is designed to basically heighten the horror level a little more in the game as you're now battling a new element in a fog that passes through the contamination zone, as well as a new creature that will be harder to kill. The event officially kicks off today and will be running all the way until June 2nd. We have the details from the team of what's in store for you below along with the promo trailer to prepare you.

This limited-time event will test each Operator's senses as an unavoidable fog of toxins makes its way through the Containment Zone. This ambitious update also adds a new deadly enemy, Protean Vigil. From now on, players can earn additional XP to grind out their Operators by ten extra levels with a new Prestige System. As players make their way through the Containment Zone, they will be exposed to a fog that increases their Neurotoxin level. After exposure reaches a certain level, this toxin creates Psychedelic Effects for Operators, such as enemy hallucinations, disruptions that affect their vision, and deterioration that causes damage.

To cure themselves, players can find a Neurostim supply case that can temporarily remove a portion of an Operator's Neurotoxin level – but there is limited amount of Neurostim supply cases available in each Sub-map. This limited supply challenges players to adapt new strategies for incursions and be prepared to take on Archæans while fighting off psychedelic effects. Alongside Nightmare Fog, players can discover these additions: Ten New Prestige progression levels

New Protean Vigil enemy

New REACT Rush Pistol

Five new Crisis Studies

Nightmare Fog themed Charms for players to keep

Extra XP towards Rainbow Six Extraction Milestone Progression