Ubisoft Reveals First Year Of Content For Riders Republic

Ubisoft took time today to lay out its plans for the first year of content for Riders Republic after they launch the game later this month. The content will be two-fold as they have plans to release free seasonal content throughout the year so you can get in on a lot of fun activities that delve deeper than the competitions the game normally comes with. While also providing a Year One Pass that will unlock a bunch of bonus material for those looking to get the most out of the game. We have the dev notes below along with the latest trailer showing off a little of that content.

It starts on day one with the Grand Opening Pre-Season. Players are invited to the Riders Republic launch celebration to play several multiplayer modes – Mass Race, Tricks Battle, Free for All and Versus – and unlock exclusive rewards through weekly challenges. Year 1 Pass owners will be able to explore the map with 2 exotic kits: the Rocket Bike and the Rocket Skis. Those new toys will allow players to revisit the game at high speed and create their own journey and stunts.

In Season One, winter comes to the Republic. The Winter Bash will introduce a seasonal progression where players can unlock content and rewards by participating in time-limited multiplayer experiences, events and special activities. Year 1 Pass owners will get access to additional exotic kits coming with exclusive skins and content, as well as an exclusive legendary cosmetic bundle to ride with style.

For Season Two, it's Showdown time with the addition of the epic Showdown Multiplayer Mode, an explosive 6v6 confrontation played in wild arenas. Players will jump into arenas with their team to collect and bank more gems than the opposite team. Year 1 Pass owners will get additional exotic kits along with exclusive skins and content.

Season Three will bring the BMX Sport add-on to the Republic alongside BMX dedicated arenas as well as fresh playgrounds and events to discover. Exclusively for Year 1 Pass owners, the BMX Season will also bring the brand-new BMX career with new sponsors and events as well as a legendary cosmetic bundle.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riders Republic: Year 1 Content Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/ltD-DkCyt18)