Ubisoft Reveals Rainbow Six Extraction's Free Post-Launch Content

Ubisoft has revealed details of all the free post-launch content they have planned for the upcoming release of Rainbow Six Extraction. Unlike Rainbow Six Siege where new content comes in seasons and the occasional update, it looks like they will be periodically be adding new features to the game to spice things up and keep it fresh on a frequent basis. We'll see how long they intend to go with that, as the game will drop on January 20th, 2022. We have a rundown of everything they're adding for free, along with a trailer showing it off.

Risk it all in Maelstrom Protocol, a thrilling weekly challenge mode with tiered ranks, built for the most skilled Rainbow Six players. Players must navigate a series of nine subzones with increasing difficulty, tougher enemies, quickly depleting resources, and allotted time getting shorter at each stage. At each checkpoint, squads must choose to either extract to bank their points or attempt to push to the end. Earning points will secure a place for challengers in up to four classes, from Bronze to Silver to Gold, Platinum and even Diamond Class, each rewarding players with special headgear and REACT Credits. Rainbow Six Extraction will feature a variety of other exciting challenges, including Crisis Events and Assignments. Crisis Events are limited-time, game-changing events with themed content, introducing a new Operator to your roster or a new dangerous Protean enemy to defeat. In the first Crisis Event, Spillover, players must wipe out mass colonies of an evolved version of the Sprawl as hordes of Archæans attempt to stop them. These events will reward exclusive REACT Tech, new cosmetics, and new lore.

Assignments are weekly modes with gameplay modifiers that put players' skills to the test. For example, Veteran Mode involves no HUD, limited ammo, and friendly fire enabled. At launch, players can tackle both Maelstrom Protocol and weekly Assignments, with Crisis Events becoming available soon after. Each edition of Extraction will unlock two Buddy Pass tokens, allowing players to invite their friends to play with them for up to 14 days across all platforms. Any progression their squad members earn will transfer over when they purchase the full game. All pre-orders will also unlock the Orbital Decay Cosmetic Bundle in Extraction.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rainbow Six Extraction: Free Post-Launch and Endgame Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/biJG8X7tqJM)