Ubisoft Reveals Rainbow Six Siege's Last Season For Year Six

Ubisoft has released new info on the latest addition to Rainbow Six Siege, as we're getting Season Four for Year Six later this month. The season will be called High Calibre, and with it comes a brand new character called Thorn, along with a rework of the Outback map (which honestly, it needed one for a while), and a few new additions to the game to help improve the overall experience. These changes should bring about some interesting types of gameplay before we learn what Year Seven has in store. Teh content will go live in the Test Server on November 9th, with the ability to report issues before they make the content live on the main servers. You'll also have the chance to earn twice as many Battle Pass points from November 12th-15th.

In High Calibre, players will discover a brand-new Defender, Thorn, equipped with Razorbloom Shells: throwable proximity devices that, once triggered, initiate a timed detonation. If enemy players don't get out of the area of effect on time, they will receive damage at the end of the fuse timer. Thorn is a medium speed, medium armor Operator who can be equipped with either the new UZK50Gi or the M870 as primary weapon and with the 1911 TACOPS or the C75-AUTO as secondary weapon. In addition, the Outback map has been rebuilt to improve balancing and player comfort. Both the main building and its exterior have been modified to allow the Attackers to create and execute more effective strategies. In addition, new exterior soft walls have been added to the building, and some areas have been refurbished and cleaned up to remove junk and provide better lines of sight and balance. Additional updates coming with High Calibre include: Choosing team colors between blue, orange or red.

Balancing updates (Finka, Echo and Mozzie's drones, bulletproof cameras update, new rule for cameras placed outdoors).

New customization features on Operators' Cards, victory dances, colors and more.

New HUD.

New version of the Streamer Mode soft launch for a limited number of Rainbow Six Siege creators is coming during the season.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rainbow Six Siege: Year 6 Season 4 High Calibre Reveal | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/lNEcxIWAtH0)