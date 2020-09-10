Ubisoft Reveals Scott Pilgrim vs. The World Complete Edition

During today's UbiForward event, Ubisoft revealed Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition is on the way. As you might suspect, the game is going to come with everything under the sun that was ever released for it, including the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells packs. The game will be released to celebrate its tenth anniversary, the same as the film it's tied to which also celebrated its tenth-anniversary last month. By the looks of everything, the game appears to be more-or-less the same, with maybe a bit of a graphical improvement. But it still retains the old-school arcade beat 'em up style that made it popular when it was first launched. The game will be released sometime this holiday season for PC on Uplay+, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia.

With the return of Scott Pilgrim, players will rediscover the beloved 2D arcade-style beat 'em up game, inspired by the iconic graphic novel series and 2010 Universal Pictures film. Fans will fall in love all over again with the 8-bit animation by Paul Robertson, critically acclaimed soundtrack from Anamanaguchi, and retro cut-scenes from Bryan Lee O'Malley, creator of the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World graphic novel series. With its unique blend of style, humor and classic gameplay, players will help Scott Pilgrim take on enemies, including the League of Seven Evil Exes to fight for love. To do so, players can embody Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Stephen Stills and more unforgettable characters, all featuring their own unique signature moves and attacks. By earning experience points, characters can level up and learn numerous deadly skills. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to team up with up to three friends locally or online to defeat foes, share health and coins, and revive each other. Friends can also compete in subspace mini-games, frantic dodgeball or challenge each other to epic last-one-standing battles.