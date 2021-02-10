Ubisoft Reveals Season 3 Pass Info For Anno 1800

Ubisoft dropped new details for the Season 3 Pass for Anno 1800, giving us a look at new options coming to the game. Season three will have three DLC packs added to the game over the next several months, each with their own distinct feeling of content as you'll be seeing "Docklands", "Tourist Season", and "The High Life". You'll also be getting three exclusive ornaments for each one as you build your way to a bustling cityscape set in this particular period of life. We got more details here along with a trailer from the dev team showing all of the DLC packs off.

"Docklands" is the first DLC from Season 3, releasing on February 23, 2021. Anno fans will transform their city by building a modular warehouse district, starting with the main building, which is inspired by the world-famous "Speicherstadt" (the world's largest warehouse district and an UNESCO World Heritage site in Hamburg, Germany). Docklands will also provide Anno 1800 with a new way of trading, allowing players to export rare goods and reinforce their economy. Alongside Captain Tobias Morris, who will be the link between the players and companies all over the world, players are given the possibility to encounter interesting exports and become a market leader. Season 3 Pass will also introduce players to the tourism industry through "Tourist Season," scheduled for spring 2021. Players, among others, will keep visitors entertained with enriching activities and delicious dishes from their best restaurants, while also setting up a tour bus network in their cities. "The High Life," on the other hand, will teach Anno adepts how to manage a big city full of skyscrapers, and how to satisfy demanding citizens with new commercial goods and malls in Summer 2021. This will permit players to customize their Anno 1800's Old World session with brand new elements, such as new monuments, a hotel, restaurants, buildings, and malls to progress their city.