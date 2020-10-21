Ubisoft Reveals Their New Player Program Ubisoft Connect

This morning, Ubisoft showed off their latest player program that they'll be rolling out at the end of the month called Ubisoft Connect. According to the company, the existing ecosystem of player services and loyalty program, Uplay and Ubisoft Club, will be refreshed and expanded as one system with a new universal interface. It will basically be an all-in-one stop across multiple platforms for Ubisoft's in-game services, activities, and community. The system will officially launch on October 29th this year, starting with Watch Dogs: Legion. You can read more about it from today's reveal below, with images and the trailer to show it off.

"A decade ago, Ubisoft was one of the first publishers to enhance players' experience with more services and social features. We wanted to build upon this legacy to fulfill Ubisoft's vision of a global community and bring these benefits to all our players," says Charles Huteau, Ubisoft's Creative Director on Ubisoft Connect.

"Next-generation gaming goes beyond technological improvements and better graphics. To us, as a creator and publisher, it is about bringing more fluidity and versatility in the experience to have the freedom to play games on whatever device and with whoever you want," says Stephanie Perotti, Ubisoft's Vice-President of Online Services. "Ubisoft Connect is our take on a new seamless experience to not only ease the transition between generations and platforms, but also be the starting point for new services that further contribute to new, more player-centric ways of enjoying games."

Gathering millions of players, Ubisoft Connect is the ideal destination to connect with friends or participate in events and activities. Along with new exciting time-limited and community challenges, the service brings a cross-game loyalty system that lets players earn an unlimited amount of Units to spend on unique rewards, like weapons, outfits and consumables. This more social and personalized gaming experience also comes with a newsfeed interface gathering friends' activities and achievements, while a brand-new "Smart Intel" feature brings players dedicated tips and video recommendations based on their game activities. Each player will have access to data on their personal stats and playstyle to keep improving or compare with select groups of friends through an improved leaderboard system. Designed for a new gaming era, one where players expect to be able to play, progress and stay in touch with friends anywhere, Ubisoft Connect lays the foundation that will enable Ubisoft's games and services to live across platforms and make cross-platform features a standard moving forward*. As part of this commitment, full cross-progression, across all platforms and services, will be available with some of Ubisoft's most highly anticipated upcoming titles, including Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Riders Republic.