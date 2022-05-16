Ubisoft+ Will Finally Be Coming To PlayStation Consoles

Ubisoft announced this morning that they will finally be bringing their Ubisoft+ subscription service to PlayStation consoles. The service has already been on PC as well as through Stadia and Amazon Luna through cloud gaming. But it looks like the service will finally be arriving on consoles, starting with the PS4 and PS5. The service is set to start on May 24th as it appears players will gain access to everything currently on the system with no restrictions, as well as adding in a new option called Classics, which will take you down memory lane with some of their well-known titles as you can relive games throughout franchises like Assassin's Creed. We have more info on this below, as we now wait to see when the other shoe will drop and we get the Xbox announcement.

Beginning May 24th, a new Ubisoft+ subscription for PlayStation Plus called Ubisoft+ Classics will launch on a rolling basis. Ubisoft+ Classics on PlayStation is a curated selection of popular games including top-selling Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Tom Clancy's The Division and For Honor as well as beloved classic games like Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4, STEEP, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, The Crew 2, Trials Rising, Watch Dogs and Werewolves Within. Launching with up to 27 titles, the Ubisoft+ Classics catalog for PlayStation will grow to more than 50 games by the end of 2022, with more games planned in the future. Ubisoft+ Classics will be available initially bundled with the PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tiers and will feature standard editions of beloved Ubisoft games. Ubisoft+ Classics will be available with PlayStation Plus on May 24th in Asia (and June 2nd in Japan), June 13th in North and South America and June 23rd in Europe. "With Ubisoft+ Classics, we're providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles," said Chris Early, senior vice president of partnerships, Ubisoft. "This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, whenever and wherever they are."