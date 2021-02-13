UItimate Games Announces Roadside Assistance Simulator

Ultimate Games has decided to announce yet another sim title as they are working on Roadside Assistance Simulator. Because in the pantheon of things you could possibly simulate an experience of, right at the top of the list is jump-starting someone's car battery. Being developed by 3T Games, this will literally have you acting as a tow truck driver who knows what to do in a jam with car accidents, run-down vehicles, emergencies in bad weather, and more. There's no release window for this game, so we can't even tell you if it's coming this year or not at the moment. But we got some more info from the team below along with a trailer to give you an idea of how it will play.

The developers at 3T Games are working on an array of different task types, such as: pulling a damaged vehicle from a ditch and transporting it on a tow truck, extinguishing a burning wreck or cutting out parts from a car destroyed in an accident. The gameplay will also include a whole range of additional elements – you will need to, among others, quickly get to the scene of the accident, fight the competition to gain a better share of the market, maintain a tow truck or a car with a beaver tail trailer, as well as upgrade and expand your car repair shop. "In Roadside Assistance Simulator we will offer the players a number of varied features, related not only to the transport of destroyed vehicles on a tow truck and different roadside repairs. They will need to take care of, among other things, upgrading the repair shop, as well as developing their reputation and position on the market. The repairs will be based on solutions similar to those known from the best-selling Car Mechanic Simulator series, but the gameplay itself will have its own unique features and should appeal not only to car repair fans" – said Rafał Jelonek, CEO at 3T Games.