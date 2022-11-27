Ultra Beasts Arrival: Global Begins Today In Pokémon GO

Following yesterday's in-person Ultra Beast-focused events in the UK and Los Angeles, the invasion goes worldwide today in Pokémon GO. All of the Ultra Beasts that have been released so far in Pokémon GO including Nihilego, Buzzwole, Guzzlord, Xurkitree, Pheromosa, Kartana, and Celesteela will be back in Tier Five raids today via Ultra Wormholes. Let's get into the details.

After that limited event, Ultra Beast Arrival: Global will follow for Pokémon GO players worldwide. Here are the details.

Date and time: Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

