Ultra Beasts Descend On In-Person Pokémon GO Events This Weekend

The invasion begins on Saturday in the United Kingdom and Hollywood. Then, by Sunday, it spreads to the entire world. Ultra Beasts are arriving at in-person events in Pokémon GO, and it's up to Pokémon Trainers to take them on. Let's get into the details for this surprise event happening Thanksgiving weekend.

Niantic writes:

[On] November 26, Ultra Beasts will arrive in Los Angeles at the Ovation Center Arch, featuring a visual Ultra Beast experience, photo ops for fans and giveaways. The exclusive, in-person experience will have special Pokémon encounters in the wild, a commemorative in-game badge, and a chance to catch all seven Ultra Beasts. Los Angeles Where: The Ovation, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028 When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time London Where: Riverside Terrace, Strand, London WC2R 1LA, United Kingdom When: Countdown Begins at 5:00 p.m. GMT and Raid begins at 6:00 p.m. GMT

After that limited event, Ultra Beast Arrival: Global will follow for Pokémon GO players worldwide. Here are the details.

Date and time: Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Locations of raids: Ultra Beasts will appear in the following locations: Americas: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Guzzlord Asia-Pacific: Nihilego, Xurkitree, Guzzlord Europe: Nihilego, Pheromosa, Guzzlord Northern hemisphere: Kartana Southern hemisphere: Celesteela

Ultra Beasts will appear in the following locations: Timed Research: Complete raid-centric tasks during the event to unlock Ultra Beast encounters, featuring: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Guzzlord, Celesteela, and Kartana.

Complete raid-centric tasks during the event to unlock Ultra Beast encounters, featuring: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Guzzlord, Celesteela, and Kartana. Event Bonuses: 1.25× more XP Raid Battles Increased chance for Trainers to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs during event hours and up to two hours afterward

Group Bonus: This is much like the Tier Four Community Day raids. If Trainers defeat an Ultra Beast in an in-person Raid Battle, the following Pokémon will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for a short duration. Spawns include: Machoke, Scyther, Magmar, Gulpin, Absol, Minccino, Female Frillish, and Dedenne. Niantic notes that Minccino that appear under these circumstances will have an increased chance of being Shiny.

This is much like the Tier Four Community Day raids. If Trainers defeat an Ultra Beast in an in-person Raid Battle, the following Pokémon will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for a short duration. Spawns include: Machoke, Scyther, Magmar, Gulpin, Absol, Minccino, Female Frillish, and Dedenne. Niantic notes that Minccino that appear under these circumstances will have an increased chance of being Shiny. Ultra Unlock-style Global Challenge: If players complete challenges requiring them to refer friends to join Pokémon GO from Monday, November 21, 2022 through Saturday, November 26, 2022, additional bonuses will be unlocked around the world during Ultra Beast Arrival: Global. These bonuses include: 50,000 Trainers referred: All Trainers will receive a Lure Module via a bundle in the in-game shop 100,00 Trainers referred: All Trainers will be able to use Beast Balls when facing Ultra Beasts during Ultra Beast Arrival: Global. These Beast Balls make catching much, much easier.

