Ultra Mega Cats Reveals New Hero With Launch Date

Check out the latest character being added to Ultra Mega Cats, as the game now has an official release date for June 2025

Article Summary Ultra Mega Cats reveals new hero Clint, voiced by Roger Clark from Red Dead Redemption series.

Official launch date set for June 2025 for the roguelike indie game Ultra Mega Cats.

Explore five unique cat heroes, each with 50 unlockable M.O.D.S. for custom playstyles.

Enjoy vibrant art, co-op PvE combat, randomized arenas, and ever-changing biomes with friends.

Indie game developers Unseen Silence and Black Drakkar, along with publisher Fallen Leaf Studio, revealed a new character for Ultra Mega Cats, along with the release date. First off, as you can see in the trailer above, they revealed the new character, Clint, voiced by Roger Clark of Red Dead Redemption fame. Meanwhile, they confirmed the game finally has a launch date, as we'll see it come out on June 3, 2025. Enjoy the trailer as we're now a month away from its release.

Ultra Mega Cats

Ultra Mega Cats focuses on roguelike mechanics, meaning no two runs are the same. The layouts of the rooms, enemy placements, and even the rewards are all randomized, keeping things fresh throughout each run like a new layer of litter. There are various aspects – which are pickups granted during runs to provide special enhancements – along with 50 M.O.D.S. to unlock for each character, changing how the game is played. You're encouraged to attempt runs multiple times to see the game's various rewards, which include buffs to your attacks or extra abilities, such as a chance to shock enemies when dealing damage.

Five Cat-Tastic Characters: Choose from five different ultra cats (two at Early Access launch) with different playstyles and personalities. Each cat has 50 different M.O.D.S. that can be unlocked, offering more variety.

Choose from five different ultra cats (two at Early Access launch) with different playstyles and personalities. Each cat has 50 different M.O.D.S. that can be unlocked, offering more variety. Friends Fur-Ever: Streamlined, arena-based co-op PvE combat. For two players in Early Access with up to 4 players co-op planned.

Streamlined, arena-based co-op PvE combat. For two players in Early Access with up to 4 players co-op planned. Paw-Crafted Combat Arenas: Each arena is arranged into ever-changing biomes through level generation. Thanks to different Coalitions (each consisting of different Aspects), no two playthroughs are the same.

Each arena is arranged into ever-changing biomes through level generation. Thanks to different Coalitions (each consisting of different Aspects), no two playthroughs are the same. It's Purrdy: The game's stunning, vibrant art style packs as much of a punch as your cat hero will, ka-pow!

Create a claw-some cat haven: Work together to free the three Ancient Cats from their enslavement and create a new cattopia for felines everywhere.

