Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hadoque, Ultros

Ultros Reveals First Look At Gameplay In Latest Trailer

Check out the first official gameplay trailer for Ultros, as developer and publisher Hadoque will release the game next year.

Indie game developer and publisher Hadoque has revealed the first official look at the gameplay of their upcoming title, Ultros. This is a super stylized title that feels like a technological, spiritual, and psychedelic drug trip of a Metroidvania where you wake up stranded on The Sarcophagus. Which, as the devs describe it, is "a cosmic uterus holding an ancient, demonic being." Which also happens to be trapped in the loop of a black hole. It will be up to you to explore The Sarcophagus, meet those who dwell here, and find out what role you play in this contraption. Enjoy the trailer down below as the game will be released sometime in 2024.

"You wake up stranded, after seemingly crashing your ship on The Sarcophagus — a giant, space-drifting, cosmic uterus holding an ancient demonic being known as Ultros. Trapped in the eternal loop of a black hole, you will have to explore The Sarcophagus and meet its inhabitants to understand the part you play. Are you the gruesome breaker of this cycle, or can you become a link from destruction to rebirth? Ultros is set in a multifaceted realm – a vast alien landscape teeming with life. Grounded in science fiction, Ultros comes wrapped in an eccentric art style and a mystical soundtrack from the visionary El Huervo, renowned for his work on Hotline Miami."

"Ultros explores meta-themes of mental health, life, death, and karmic cycles through deep lore and environmental storytelling. Experience brutal, intimate, close-quarter combat with cosmic lifeforms, driven by a sense of urgency – where precision is paramount and every cut of your blade counts. Yet this intense combat is juxtaposed with cultivating the greenery and tending to plant life in The Sarcophagus, providing precious moments of contemplation and peace. In turn, this grants deeper access to obscured paths."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!