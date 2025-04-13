Posted in: Dangen Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Pomshine Games, Umami Grove

Umami Grove Confirms Release Date For VR Platforms

Looking for a VR cooking title with a little something different going for it? Umami Grove will be released for several platforms next week

Article Summary Umami Grove launches on April 24 for SteamVR, Meta Quest, and PICO platforms.

Engage in a VR adventure to collect ingredients and cook for quirky characters.

Explore lush worlds with hands-on tasks, from climbing trees to solving challenges.

Delve into a whimsical world where cooking meets quirky NPCs and acorn mysteries.

VR developer Pomshine Games and indie publisher Dangen Entertainment have a launch date for their new cooking title, Umami Grove. The game is part adventure title and part cooking game, as you first go out into different virtual worlds to collect your ingredients, then bring them back and actually make the disk for a tiny woman living in a mouse hole in your home. Does it make a lot of sense? Of course not. But really, did you expect anything bigger from a game called Umami Grove? The game will be out on April 24 for SteamVR, Meta Quest, and PICO, but until them, enjoy the trailer.

Umami Grove

A deliciously interactive VR journey awaits! Jump, climb, duck, and swing through vibrant worlds on a quest to help cute characters gather luscious ingredients and create mouthwatering dishes, hands-on! Set in a lush, open world, Umami Grove invites players into a comfy cooking adventure that utilizes a powerful locomotion and interaction system. Complete tasks for a quirky cast of NPCs while you forage for ingredients in a visually rich, atmospheric world-themed after seasons. You'll face peril and hone your cooking for the greatest prize of all: Gold! (In the shape of acorns!) Prepare your taste buds for adventure!

Travel a gorgeous world, meet adorable creatures, and cook them! (Or for them, usually.)

Overcome challenges using your hands and the surrounding environment! Throwing a fish at something probably won't solve a problem, but you won't know until you try!

That tree can be climbed and its apples picked. The mushroom on the table can be dynamically cut. Use a robust physics engine and your own hands to get the full cooking experience!

Meet a wide cast of characters that you can help in various ways. Cook a meal for them, help them go back to bed, or just please stop accidentally breaking their stuff!

Ponder what exactly is the deal with these acorns!

