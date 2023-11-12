Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes

Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes Confirms PlayStation Open Beta Test

Those of you looking to try out Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes will be able to do so later this week if you own a PlayStation.

Article Summary Open Beta for Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes starts Nov 17 on PS4 & PS5.

Pre-orders net players a Deluxe Edition with early access and bonuses.

Experience various game modes, from Casual Matches to Free Training.

The final Hollow Night chapter features new characters and rollback netcode.

Arc System Works confirmed that they will be holding a special Open Beta Test for Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes, set to run on both PS4 and PS5. The test will kick off this Friday, November 17, giving you the weekend to play an early version of the game with a limited roster as the developers gather data and test to see if the servers hold up. You can check out the details of the test below as anyone with a PlayStation console will be able to take part totally free. All you need to do is download the test from the PlayStation store.

"The Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes Open Beta Test will begin November 17. The Deluxe Edition includes the Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes Main Game, System Voice 25 Character Set, and the game's Season Pass. The Open Beta will feature online matches, offline matches against the CPU, 2-player matches, and even practice in training mode. Those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will also receive up to 72 hours of Early Access ahead of launch in January! Pre-orders begin on November 17, 2023, at 10:00 AM PST."

Casual Match (Network) – Battle other players online. This mode does not affect ranking.

– Battle other players online. This mode does not affect ranking. Character Select (Network) – Choose the character you will use in online matches.

– Choose the character you will use in online matches. Vs Player – Players can battle against each other.

– Players can battle against each other. Vs CPU – Battle against the CPU.

– Battle against the CPU. Watch – Can observe CPU vs CPU matches.

– Can observe CPU vs CPU matches. Free Training – Practice with playable characters.

– Practice with playable characters. Option – Change the in-game settings.

"Created in collaboration with developer French-Bread, Under Night In-Birth II Sys:Celes brings the final chapter in the "Hollow Night" storyline that began with the first series release over a decade ago. As an original addition to the fight game genre, the game brings novel-styled action, powerful duels with foes, fantastic visual environments, 21 returning characters, new In-Births joining the roster, compelling background music, and for the first time in the series, rollback netcode has been implemented. Players take the protagonist role of high school youth Hyde as he encounters the mysterious girl, Linne, prompting his inner EXS powers to awaken. As the two band together, they struggle to defeat the fearsome Paradox. This leads to the appearance of the enigmatic Kuon the Aeon, who crushes the two victors and proclaims his advent of the world's end. Linne disappears, and Hyde, now determined to save their world from Kuon, ventures alone into the Night…"

