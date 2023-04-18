The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 25: Professor Rowan Sinnoh's Professor Rowan got the Full Art treatment in Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith in honor of Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at another Full Art Trainer from the set.

Professor Rowan stars on a Professor's Research card. Professor Rowan is the Pokémon Professor of Sandgem Town in Sinnoh. Players will know him from his appearance in Diamond & Pearl as well as Platinum. It is the recently released Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl remakes that brought a new Sinnoh focus to 2022 and 2023 Pokémon TCG releases, which is why we are getting this card. Rowan was pictured on a card back in the Diamond & Pearl set, but this is the character's first-ever Full Art. There is no Rainbow Rare version of this card.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.