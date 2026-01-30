Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doyoyo Games, Slime King Games, Top Hat Studios, Under The Island

Under The Island Confirmed For Mid-February Launch

The new 2D action-0adventure game Under The Island has a launch date, as the game will arrive on PC and consoles in mid-February

Article Summary Under The Island launches mid-February on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch platforms.

Embark as Nia to explore Seashell Island, battling monsters and unearthing ancient secrets.

Discover six unique biomes, complete quirky quests, and meet a cast of memorable characters.

Enjoy classic top-down action adventure with vibrant pixel art inspired by classic '90s games.

Indie game developer Slime King Games, with co-publishers Top Hat Studios and Doyoyo Games, has revealed the release date for Under The Island. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a 2D action-adventure that has been dipped in '90s nostalgia, as you'll become an adventuring teenager named Nia who goes off to fight monsters and explore the outdoors in all of its hazardous glory. You can check out the latest trailer here showing off more of the title as it wiull arrives for PC and all three major consoles on February 17, 2026. If you also want to try it out, there's a free demo available on Steam as we speak.

Under The Island

Step into the role of Nia, a newcomer to Seashell Island – and join forces with local girl Avocado to investigate an ominous fate – the island's destined to sink beneath the ocean! Explore colorful regions, battle strange creatures, and uncover the ancient mysteries that could threaten your new home.

Classic Top-Down Adventure: Journey across a lush island, brought to life with vibrant pixel art and timeless top-down exploration. Delve into hidden corners, uncover secrets, and face dangerous foes across diverse, interconnected biomes.

Journey across a lush island, brought to life with vibrant pixel art and timeless top-down exploration. Delve into hidden corners, uncover secrets, and face dangerous foes across diverse, interconnected biomes. Six Distinct Regions to Explore: From eerie sentient greenhouses, to frozen caverns, and chaotic sawmills, each biome holds its own dangers, upgrades, and treasures to uncover! Become the champion of the cook-off, reunite lost cats, and dodge the rage of the cereal pirates.

From eerie sentient greenhouses, to frozen caverns, and chaotic sawmills, each biome holds its own dangers, upgrades, and treasures to uncover! Become the champion of the cook-off, reunite lost cats, and dodge the rage of the cereal pirates. Strange Enemies & Unusual Tactics: Face off against vomiting eggplants, tunnelling wolves, and other bizarre creatures. Use artefacts, loot, and new abilities you discover to turn the tide of battle. Befriend animals and see if they can help you on your adventure – particularly if you give them treats!

Face off against vomiting eggplants, tunnelling wolves, and other bizarre creatures. Use artefacts, loot, and new abilities you discover to turn the tide of battle. Befriend animals and see if they can help you on your adventure – particularly if you give them treats! A Cast of Memorable Characters: Meet the island's quirky inhabitants, each with their own personality, story, and a role to play in your adventure. Forge friendships, lend a hand, and see how they can aid you in return.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!