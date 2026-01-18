Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Underground Garage

Underground Garage Confirmes Full Version Release Date

Underground Garage will finally leave Early Access on Steam this month, as Version 1.0 will be released for all players next week

Article Summary Underground Garage 1.0 gets a full release date from Bearded Brothers Games and Astragon Entertainment.

Build, tune, and repair cars with detailed mechanics and authentic parts in a gritty street racing world.

Customize every aspect, from spoilers to decals, and take on illegal street races around an open city.

Advance your garage, unlock new content, and follow a story-driven quest to become the city's top mechanic.

Indie game developer Bearded Brothers Games and publisher Astragon Entertainment have confirmed the full game launch date for Underground Garage. The team dropped new details this past week, confirming that Version 1.0 will launch on January 27 on Steam, officially leaving Early Access after being there for about 15 months. You can still play a free demo on Steam right now to tide you over until launch.

Underground Garage

Welcome to the world of high-stakes tuning and street racing! Welcome to Underground Garage! It's your playground where you can unleash your creativity and mechanical prowess. Fix cars, tune them up, and hit the road to test their build to the limit. Start out by doing jobs for customers, mechanic work, and making a name for yourself in the scene by racing through the night. Then, when the time comes, build and expand your own underground garage. Every car is a masterpiece waiting to be tuned and modified. Enjoy 20 different authentic and finely detailed cars, including sports cars, sedans, compacts, and muscle cars. Master mechanics where every change matters and impacts how your cars handle on the street. Each car is built from dozens of parts and features realistic collision damage to the engine and body. Rotate, disassemble, and reassemble thousands of different styles and interactive parts to fill customer orders or to build the car of your dreams.

From spoilers to neon lights, everything is available for customization. Leave your personal touch on the cars you work on and stand out in style with a wide range of stickers, colors, and decals. Experience the zen of authentic simulation as you bring cars to life with precision and care. Experiencing power trouble? Test the battery and repair or replace it if needed. And don't forget to check the oil, fuel, coolant, and brake fluid before you hit the road. When you're done, join an illegal race via the job menu or around the city, and feel the rush of adrenaline as you push your machines to their limits on the street. Get to know the city in free roam and test your skills in different street racing event types, such as time attack, duels, practice, and classic racing. Dominate the streets by challenging the limits of your finely-tuned cars. Complete quests and discover all the hidden secrets around town, including a variety of shops and junkyards to explore. Earn money, prestige points, and experience with every job, and upgrade your garage, buy parts, or acquire your own cars. Unlock new content with your progression and skills.

Become a garage owner and use your hard-won cash prizes to upgrade your garage, tune cars even more finely, and become the city's hottest mechanic. Set up specialized workstations and optimize your workflows to generate more income that you can then invest in better black market equipment. Underground Garage story mode puts you in the role of a talented auto mechanic looking for a job and a way into the car tuning scene. Your friend Deb gives you a shot to prove yourself, but when her workshop is destroyed, you help her get back into business and hunt down the criminals responsible to exact justice. Hiding somewhere in the car tuning and night racing scene, you need to challenge and beat them to rebuild your underground garage empire.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!